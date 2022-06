Barcelona have offered right-back Brazilian star, Dani Alves, to Real Mallorca. If the move is completed it would be one of the greatest signings Mallorca have ever made.

Alves needs "playing time" ahead of the World Cup and this is one of the reasons why Real Mallorca fits into his plans.

Widely considered one of the greatest full-backs of all time Alves is the most decorated player in the history of football with 46 titles at senior level, and 47 official titles overall. In his prime, he was praised for his pace, stamina, overlapping attacking runs, and technical skills.

There has been no official comment from Real Mallorca.