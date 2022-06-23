The fixture list for the 2022/23 LaLiga Santander season was published on Thursday. For Real Mallorca, the first match over the weekend of August 14 will be away to Athletic Club (Bilbao). The first home match, the weekend of August 21, will be against Real Betis.

Betis were fifth last season and Athletic eighth, so Mallorca, who finished 16th, face a couple of tricky matches to start the new season.

As to home games against the big two of Barcelona and Real Madrid, these will be the weekends of October 2 and February 5 respectively.

The season takes a break for the World Cup after matches over the weekend of November 9, resumes on December 31 and finishes on June 4, when Mallorca are scheduled to play Rayo Vallecano at home.

For the full fixture list go to - cal_1_div_22-23.pdf (rfef.es)