Betis were fifth last season and Athletic eighth, so Mallorca, who finished 16th, face a couple of tricky matches to start the new season.
As to home games against the big two of Barcelona and Real Madrid, these will be the weekends of October 2 and February 5 respectively.
The season takes a break for the World Cup after matches over the weekend of November 9, resumes on December 31 and finishes on June 4, when Mallorca are scheduled to play Rayo Vallecano at home.
For the full fixture list go to - cal_1_div_22-23.pdf (rfef.es)
