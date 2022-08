Real Mallorca’s American President, Andy Kohlberg, told the Bulletin this week that he and the other American owners of the club have plans to take Real Mallorca on an exhibition tour of the United States.

Apparently it was planed for last summer but was postponed because of Covid, however, the plan is back on the table for next year in order to give the club and Spanish football more exposure in the States where there is growing interest in the Spanish league.

At the same time, Kohlberg, who has been the co-owner of the top basketball team Phoenix Suns for the past 19 years, intends to bring the Suns on an exhibition tour of Spain which will obviously include Palma.