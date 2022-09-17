Real Mallorca 1 - Almeria 0

Apart from the fans' fourteenth minute protest directed at La Liga's president, Javier Tebas, because of the 2pm kick-offs, not much was happening at the Son Moix until a Copete cross in the 24th minute caused the Almeria defence sufficient trouble to allow Pablo Maffeo to head in for Mallorca, Chumi having headed the ball on to Maffeo.

A Galarreta long pass to Grenier in the 38th minute led to a chance for striker Vedat Muriqi, who failed to make it two-nil. Mallorca on top at the break, but they were almost pegged back immediately after it. A mistake by Valjent let in Almeria's Belgian striker, Largie Ramazani (once of Manchester United), for the visitors' first real chance of the match.

Almeria were brighter in the second half, having dispensed with their five at the back and brought on an additional midfielder. But Mallorca, sticking to their defensive shape, were more comfortable defending a one-goal lead against a side promoted from the Segunda than they had been against Madrid.

Jaume Costa shot over on 70 minutes, substitutions meant that Mallorca were playing with two upfront, but it was Almeria's Dyego Sousa who would have scored on 85 minutes had it not been for Maffeo's goal line clearance.

Mallorca, for now, sit eighth in the table with eight points from six matches.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Copete, J. Costa; Sánchez (D. Rodríguez 57), Grenier (Baba 66), Galarreta (Abdón 83), Lee; Muriqi (A. Rodríguez 83)

Almeria: Fernando; Pozo (Puigmal 46), Chumi (Embarba 85), Ely, Babic, Akieme; S. Costa, Robertone (Portillo 70), Lázaro (Melero 62); Touré (Sousa 70), Ramazani

Attendance: 12,687.