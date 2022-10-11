In all the 40 years I’ve followed the fortunes of RCD Mallorca in La Liga, Monday night’s 1-1 stalemate against bottom side Elche in a monsoon-hit Estadio Martinez Valero was one of the worst games of football I’ve seen. Mallorca’s terrible record at Elche’s ground continued and they haven’t won there in a league match for 19 years.

After a lengthy rain delay, a sloppy game ensued with both sides guilty of giving the ball away on countless occasions and there was far more action off the ball than on it.

That situation was not helped by a weak referee Pizarro Gomez who, towards the end of this dreadful match, as it got dirtier and dirtier, didn’t know whether he was coming or going.

Mallorca should have put this game to bed in the first 15 minutes. Antonio Sanchez was bundled over in the penalty area by ex Mallorca player from Montuiri, Pedro Bigas, and after VAR consultation, up stepped Muriqi to take the resultant spot kick.

The Kosovan striker, who by now had a huge bump on his forehead after a clash of heads, over-telegraphed his intentions and made it an easy save for Badia in the home goal. That was the first penalty miss by Muriqi since December 2016.

The kick should have been retaken because at least one Elche player had encroached into the penalty area, however, neither the referee nor VAR wanted to know.

Mallorca were made to rue their missed chances, when only minutes later Elche midfielder Ponce rose above our static defence to nod in the opener from a corner.

Into the second half and the game got very scrappy and it was easy to see why Elche are bottom of La Liga. Mallorca had most of the possession but couldn’t finish in the final third.

Then, with time running out, all mayhem broke loose. Elche’s best player Lucas Boye came off the bench but only managed to stay on the pitch for three minutes.

During that time, he kicked Valjent on the knee in what looked like a real leg-breaker, and Boye was shown red after VAR intervened.

With the momentum and numerical advantage, Mallorca piled on the pressure and finally our efforts paid off. Keeper Badia came off his line and Muriqi was felled in the area.

Another penalty decision went our way and Muriqi was given another chance, this time belting in the equaliser.

Then Muriqi was sent off for violent conduct and ran off the pitch as the referee showed him the red card. In what was a real rush of blood to the head by the big Kosovan striker, his dismissal means our best player and leading goal scorer will miss Saturday’s game in Palma against Sevilla AND the away fixture at Real Sociedad the following Wednesday.

In the end, there’s not a lot of change in the bottom half of La Liga with Mallorca still in 12th place. On the horizon, with Muriqi suspended for two games (after that straight red card), Mallorca will have it all to do against Sevilla and Real Sociedad.