The Council of Mallorca and Real Mallorca announced the deal today. | M.A Cañellas
Palma02/12/2022 15:03
After a political crisis that went well into extra time and shook the coalition government in the middle of August, the president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, finally presented the sports sponsorship with Real Mallorca today which means that the football ground will no longer be called ‘Visit Mallorca Estadi’ but ‘Estadi Mallorca Son Moix’.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.