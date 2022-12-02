After a political crisis that went well into extra time and shook the coalition government in the middle of August, the president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, finally presented the sports sponsorship with Real Mallorca today which means that the football ground will no longer be called ‘Visit Mallorca Estadi’ but ‘Estadi Mallorca Son Moix’.

“The link with the island and sport is clearly evident,” said Cladera together with RCD’s CEO of Business, Alfonso Díaz.

The sporting agreement, established for the current season, has a budget of 1.5 million euros plus VAT, which in practice is equivalent to the 1.8 million that the Fundació Mallorca Turismo, managed by the PSIB, had agreed with the club through a tourism sponsorship agreement.

“I am satisfied and happy to reach this point because the Council has never before led a collaboration agreement with Real Mallorca to promote the values of sport and the island,” said Cladera.

The president explained that the basis of the sponsorship is based on collaboration with the club so that, through all its channels, it helps transmit institutional messages against gender violence, LGTBI phobia, the fight against bullying and inclusion in sport, among others.