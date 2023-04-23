Three valuable points for Mallorca. | LaLiga Santander

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma23/04/2023 18:48
Real Mallorca 3 - Getafe 1

After Enes Ünal had headed just over on twelve minutes for the visitors, Getafte took the lead ten minutes when a shot from outside the box by Borja Mayoral was deflected by Raíllo past Rajkovic.

Mallorca failed to make any impression, the first half ending with a red card for goalkeeping coach Luisvi de Miguel for protesting when a penalty wasn't given for handball; the ball clearly hit defender Iglesias on the chest.

Ten minutes into the second period, Muriqi went close with a header, and this was almost immediately followed up by a Morlanes shot saved by David Soria that was converted by Lee Kang-in to give Mallorca the equaliser. And then on 63 minutes, captain and centre-back Antonio Raíllo's header put Mallorca in front.

Antonio Raíllo celebrates scoring for Real Mallorca against Getafe

Mallorca were largely in control and they made absolutely sure four minutes into added time - Lee running from his own half to beat Soria.

Forty points for Mallorca now - they're safe.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Sánchez (Costa 46), Valjient, Raíllo, Hadžikadunić, Maffeo; Morlanes (Baba 73), Galarreta (Grenier 90+1), Lee; Amath (D. Rodríguez 73), Muriqi (Abdón 81)

Getafe: Soria; Suárez (Aleña 68), Djené, Duatre, Alderete (Mata 90), Iglesias; Maksimović (Villar 68), Milla, Munir (Portu 68); Mayoral, Ünal.

Attendance: 15,687.