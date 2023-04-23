Real Mallorca 3 - Getafe 1

After Enes Ünal had headed just over on twelve minutes for the visitors, Getafte took the lead ten minutes when a shot from outside the box by Borja Mayoral was deflected by Raíllo past Rajkovic.

Mallorca failed to make any impression, the first half ending with a red card for goalkeeping coach Luisvi de Miguel for protesting when a penalty wasn't given for handball; the ball clearly hit defender Iglesias on the chest.

Ten minutes into the second period, Muriqi went close with a header, and this was almost immediately followed up by a Morlanes shot saved by David Soria that was converted by Lee Kang-in to give Mallorca the equaliser. And then on 63 minutes, captain and centre-back Antonio Raíllo's header put Mallorca in front.

Mallorca were largely in control and they made absolutely sure four minutes into added time - Lee running from his own half to beat Soria.

Forty points for Mallorca now - they're safe.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Sánchez (Costa 46), Valjient, Raíllo, Hadžikadunić, Maffeo; Morlanes (Baba 73), Galarreta (Grenier 90+1), Lee; Amath (D. Rodríguez 73), Muriqi (Abdón 81)

Getafe: Soria; Suárez (Aleña 68), Djené, Duatre, Alderete (Mata 90), Iglesias; Maksimović (Villar 68), Milla, Munir (Portu 68); Mayoral, Ünal.

Attendance: 15,687.