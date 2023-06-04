Real Mallorca 3 - Rayo Vallecano 0

Final match of the season with Rayo still in the hunt for the European Conference League spot.

Rayo looked rather more threatening than Mallorca in the first period, efforts from Óscar and Comesaña going close and forcing three corners to Mallorca's none.

Five minutes after the break, and Mallorca were ahead, Martin Valjent and Dani Rodríguez combining to put Vedat Muriqi in.

Lee Kang-in shot just wide on 69 minutes after a great pass from Ruiz de Galarreta, and it was Lee two minutes later whose corner was met by José Manuel Copete's header to make it two.

Rayo weren't finished. No one could get on the end of a fine ball from Álvaro García and then Román saved well first from Fran García and then Comesaña.

But to wrap things up for Mallorca, in the third minute of added time Ángel Rodríguez made it three, having been put in one-on-one by his namesake Dani.

Great ovations for Galarreta and Lee when they were subbed - they're both on their way. Mallorca end the season ninth.

Mallorca: Román; Maffeo (González 84), Valjent, Raíllo, Copete, Costa; D. Rodríguez, Morlanes (Á. Rodríguez 69), Galarreta (Baba 77), Lee (Sánchez 84); Muriqi (Abdón 77)

Rayo: Dimitrievski (López 85); Balliu (Sánchez 73), Mumin, Catena, F. García; Comesaña, Óscar (Suárez 85), Chavarría (Camello 65); A. García; Palazón, De Tomás (Falcao 73)

Attendance: 14,521.