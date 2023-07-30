Sunderland 1 - Real Mallorca 1

For the second pre-season running, Mallorca ended their five friendlies unbeaten, after a draw against Championship side Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.



The Black Cats took the lead in the opening five minutes when Portuguese youngster Hemer headed in unmarked. The score stayed 1-0 until half time. After the break, Mallorca (wearing their fetching third choice turquoise ensemble) introduced Rajkovic, Amath and Toni Lato and there was a radical change. Also coming on was top player Vedat Muriqi and within a minute of the restart Lato put over a cross and the big Kosovan’s bullet header made it 1-1.

The star of the second half was Amath Ndiaye who played one of his best games for Mallorca as the Senegalese’s input revolutionised the team. Once again Mallorca sorely missed the performances of the departed Kang In Lee and Galarreta and it’s going to be difficult bringing in two like-for-like replacements.



Mallorca ended the game with ten men after a bad tackle by Pablo Maffeo saw him sent off. The incident led to a mass confrontation between both sets of players.



The latest rumours regarding transfers are emerging on Twitter (or X as it’s called now). Director of football Pablo Ortells is allegedly interested in Japanese Under 21 captain and midfielder Kuryu Matsuki and if the deal to sign striker Cyle Larin from Valladolid breaks down, his replacement could be Mama Samba Balde from French club Troyes. The 27-year-old has a Portuguese passport and has played 20 times for Guinea Bissau. Also being eyed up is 22-year-old Madrid starlet Sergio Arribas who had an outstanding 2022/23 season with Madrid’s B team Castilla. He plays in midfield and with the arrival of Jude Bellingham and Turkish sensation Arda Guler at the Bernabeu, the chances of Arribas breaking into the first team look virtually impossible.