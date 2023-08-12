Las Palmas 1 - Real Mallorca 1

After a slow start to the opening match of the season, Dani Rodríguez hit the post for Mallorca on 21 minutes and then Copote fouled Sandro in the area five minutes later. Jonathan Viera, captain of newly promoted Las Palmas, put the penalty away.

In the 39th minute, Mallorca were gifted a penalty of their own for a foul on Amath. Vedat Muriqi failed to convert, his shot hitting the bar. Five minutes into added time at the end of the first half, Amath had a goal ruled out for offside.

Coach Javier Aguirre rang the changes at half-time. On came Antonio Raíllo and Sergi Darder for his first start. In 69 minutes, Raíllo headed in for Mallorca's equaliser from Darder's corner.

Mallorca looked for the winner, Muriqi shooting high when put in by Darder, and having to settle for the draw.

Las Palmas: Valles; Lemos, Coco, Suárez, Sinkgraven (S. Cardona 64); Viera, Muñoz, K. Rodríguez (Mfulu 85), Loiodice, Sandro; M. Cardona (El Haddadi 64)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, González (Darder 46), Valjent, Copote (Raíllo 46), J. Costa; D. Rodríguez, Mascarell (S. Costa 60), Morlanes (Llabrés 85); Muriqi, Amath (Larin 60)