Real Mallorca 0 - Villarreal 1

Mallorca didn't start too well in that Omar Mascarell managed to get himself booked after two minutes. Which proved to be something of a highlight in a first half bereft of scoring opportunities for either side and marked by an injury to Antonio Raíllo just before the whistle.

Villarreal had a 53rd minute goal by Gerard Moreno ruled out for handball. Nine minutes later and there was no question of handball as Moreno netted after a save by Rajkovic.

Mallorca's Serbian keeper saved well from a shot by Álex Baena on 71 minutes that took a deflection from González and then again in added time from Étienne Capoue.

A second goal wasn't necessary. Villarreal were rarely troubled.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo (González 45), Copote, J. Costa; D. Rodríguez (Larin 63), Mascarell (Llabrés 72), Morlanes (S. Costa 46); Muriqi, Amath (Darder 46)

Villarreal: Jörgensen; Foyth, Gabbia (Albiol 67), Cuenca, Alfonso; Terrats (Capoue 67), Parejo, Baena (Comesaña 77); Moreno (Suárez 77), Sørloth, Brereton (Akhomach 77)

Attendance: 17,775.