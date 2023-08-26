Granada 3 - Real Mallorca 2

Straight from the kick-off, Mallorca had a chance to go ahead but Maffeo failed to pick out Muriqi. That opportunity gone, and Granada took the lead in the 12th minute. Centre-back Miguel Rubio got away from his marker González and headed in Callejón's free-kick.

Four minutes later, Melendo grabbed Toni Lato in the box, a penalty was awarded and Muriqi hit the woodwork, just as he had done from the spot in Mallorca's opening match of the season against Las Palmas.

Soon after Rajkovic did well to deny Callejón in the 35th minute, Abdón Prats equalised when he scrambled in a cross by Lato after a mistake by Rubio.

As in the first half, there was a chance straight away in the second. This one was for Granada's Bryan Zaragoza and he scored after a great run, his shot taking a deflection off Valjent. Mallorca then looked as if they were down to ten men, but a VAR check overturned a red card for a González foul.

And Granada didn't fail to convert a penalty. In the 68th minute Cyle Larin handled the ball in the area, and Myrto Uzuni made it three for the home side.

Mallorca's response was a shot by Larin that Raúl Fernández palmed away for a corner and then a Samu Costa goal in the 86th minute after the ball had been pinging around in the area. Eleven minutes of added time, Mallorca looked for an equaliser but went away empty-handed. One point from the first three games.

Granada: Raúl; R. Sánchez, Rubio, Miquel, Neva; Melendo (Diedhiou 83), Gumbau, Ruiz (Díaz 72), Callejón (Soro 83); Uzuni (Perea 90+3), Zaragoza (Petrovic 72)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, González (S. Costa 57), Valjent, Copote, Lato (J. Costa 76); D. Rodríguez (Amath 72), Mascarell (Llabrés 72), Darder; Muriqi, Abdón (Larin 57)