The transfer window is not closed yet and Real Mallorca are still in the market for some new blood and it could be coming from Arsenal in the form of Rob Holding.

Arsenal are still looking for a new destination for Rob Holding.

The English centre-back, who is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the current season, wants to leave the north London club in search of more playing time.

Despite playing for the Gunners for more than seven seasons, the defender has never become a regular starter at the Emirates Stadium.

Holding is under contract until 2024, so this would be Arteta’s last chance to get some money in return for his transfer. Despite being used infrequently last season by the Spanish coach, making just 23 official appearances, the English player has a number of clubs interested in him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, La Liga sides Sevilla and Mallorca have approached Arsenal to enquire about the terms of a potential deal to sign the former Bolton Wanderers player. Although there are only a few days left in the transfer window, the English club are hopeful that they will be able to deal for his departure.

Holding progressed through the Bolton Wanderers youth system, making his senior debut in April 2015 while on loan at Bury.

After one season in the Bolton first team, he signed for Premier League club Arsenal in July 2016. He has won the FA Cup twice and the FA Community Shield three times with the club.

Holding has represented England at under-21 level and was part of the team that won the Toulon Tournament in 2016.