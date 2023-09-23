Girona 5 - Real Mallorca 3

Mallorca came flying out of the traps against third-placed Girona, and after just three minutes Tsygankov was pulled up for handball in the area. Vedat Muriqi, who had missed his two previous penalties, made no mistake this time.

The visitors then went on the defensive, ceding up to 80% of the possession to Girona. But the defence proved creaky on 26 minutes, and centre back David López equalised. Three minutes later, and VAR was called into action. Samu Costa was eventually judged to have fouled Herrera, and Girona's Ukrainian centre forward Artem Dovbyk made it two from the penalty spot.

Brazilian Sávio, who was all over Pablo Maffeo, set up Iván Martín to make it three after 37 minutes. Girona were in complete control and Yangel Herrera added a fourth on 45 minutes, having just missed moments before.

Coach Javier Aguirre made one change at half-time, an attacker (Amath) on for one of the central defenders. Amath found himself unmarked on 50 minutes but headed over. This moment of encouragement for Mallorca was indeed short-lived; Sávio promptly made it five from a Dovbyk assist.

Cristhian Stuani, on for Dovbyk, should have made it six after being put in by a pass from Sávio, who was having an outstanding match and got a great reception when he was substituted. Stuani missed a second chance on 81 minutes, after which Girona were content to play out time. But there was enough time for Abdón Prats to get a second for Mallorca. That looked like some small consolation, but then Abdón netted again five minutes into added time.

Next up for Mallorca, the small matter of Barcelona at the Son Moix.

Girona: Gazzaniga; Couto, López, E. García (Juanpe 65), Blind; Herrera (Fernández 76); Tsygankov (Portu 62), Martín, A. García, Sávio (Torre 76); Dovbyk (Stuani 62)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Nastasic, Van der Heyden (Amath 46), J. Costa (Lato 65); Rodríguez, Morlanes (Larin 65), S. Costa (Sánchez 78), Darder; Muriqi (Abdón 78)