Real Mallorca face a daunting challenge when they play in San Sebastian against high-flying Real Sociedad tomorrow (Saturday 21st) at 14:00. The Palma side have a terrible record against "La Real" where they haven't won in 11 visits and haven't scored a goal there in 16 years!

Once again Mallorca will take to the pitch minus their two best defenders, Pablo Maffeo and Antonio Raillo. Another casualty is Sergi Darder whose hamstring problem will keep him sidelined for a month. His place in the “supplying ammunition” department will probably be filled by Manu Morlanes who hasn’t exactly delivered the goods since signing from Valladolid last year.

Raillo wasn’t expected back until early next year but he unexpectedly turned up for training on Monday. Despite doctors advising him to be prudent and don’t rush back too soon. He underwent arthroscopy and ankle ligament reconstruction in August. Top surgeon Dr Ramon Cuqat in Barcelona had already operated on Raillo in October 2021 for a similar injury. With the ankle being operated twice, slow recuperation is vital. Pablo Maffeo is in light training and is expected to be fit for the battle against Getafe next Saturday 28th in the Son Moix at 18:30.

Our three internationals have all returned safely with only Cyle Larin actually playing for his country Canada. Vedat Muriqi didn’t play for Kosovo through suspension and the scheduled game against Israel was postponed. Goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic had his usual bench role for Serbia.

That leaves the enigma that is Cyle Larin who had another disappointing game, this time for Canada in Japan. He hasn’t scored in nine official games and in La Liga had 13 shots with only four on target. His goal draught predicament is beginning to worry the club as they paid a lot (for us) of money, 7.5 million euros to Valladolid on a five-year contract in a transfer saga during the Summer that resembled a soap opera. Larin cost more than “goal machine” Samuel Eto’o (4.4 million) back in 2000.

Tomorrow’s opponents are having a revelation campaign and are a side whose philosophy of bringing through academy players is reaping rewards. At least seven of tomorrow’s team have come up through the ranks and they had a great start to their Champions League, drawing with Inter Milan and winning away at Red Bull Salzburg.

One Sociedad player who, as Mallorquinistas know very well, is Take Kubo who our coach Javier Aguirre once described as being a great player with a terrible haircut! Kubo has found his niche at Sociedad as he exploits his undoubted talent and his input, five goals and two assists, has put “La Real” into the top six.

Kubo is one of the best players in this season’s La Liga and several clubs have taken an interest in the ex Mallorca loanee. The move to Real Sociedad has saved Take Kubo’s career with his original parent club Real Madrid taking more than a passing interest. They sold him to Sociedad last Summer and as part of the deal Real Madrid retained a 50% sell-on clause as well as the right of first refusal. That would mean they could buy him back for just 30 million as the release clause is 60 million.

There’s no doubt Kubo like Kang In Lee was box office when he played here. In San Sebastian he regularly plays with his mates on the stunning beach there and his little brother Eiji plays in Socciedad’s youth team. I remember seeing Kubo and his mum shopping in the Olivar market.

The long and winding road that is Spanish football’s Copa del Rey saw the first round draw on Tuesday. In this draw La Liga sides enter the fray but not the four teams that will play in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia in January.

All the biggest sides will play the one-legged games away from home and RCD Mallorca have drawn some part-time pub team from Galicia called CD Boiro, whose ground is called Barraña Municipal Field (they have to move the cows down the road!) which holds 1,400 fans. The tie will be played on either October 31 or November 1 or 2.

Local side Manacor will play La Liga’s Las Palmas in what is the biggest game in Manacor’s history. Extra seats will be installed for that sell-out.

AND FINALLY, had a Hotel California moment the other day in Palma at the underground Plaza España carpark. A malfunctioning ticket machine was quick to gobble up my cash when I tried to leave, having introduced the ticket as per instructions on said machine, but when I got to the barrier and inserted the cancelled ticket, it spat the ticket back at me and remained firmly closed, flashing up a message which told me to go to the office. Of course there was no indication where the office might be found, so driving around and around in search of my elusive destination, I had visions of being trapped forever with the last line of the Eagles hit playing in my mind : “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave !” Needless to say, on finding the office, there was no apology and the ticket machine was blamed for placing the exit barcode in the wrong place. No wonder the carpark was half empty !