Real Mallorca 0 - Alavés 0

Alavés had the better of the first half, their best chance coming when the ball struck the bar and Rajkovic, who had been at fault, was able to rectify and make a save. A poor 45 minutes from Mallorca; the natives were restless.

A midfielder, Sánchez, was sacrificed for a striker, Larin, at half time, and Mallorca began to show greater intent. Larin, whose impact since joining Mallorca has been limited, was to the fore, while Darder had the first Mallorca shot on goal of the match soon after the break.

Larin was putting in the effort but his finishing let him down again on 79 minutes, Alavés seemingly having settled for a draw by putting on two extra defenders as subs. The main excitement for the rest of the match was a scrap involving a number of players in added time.

The visitors got their point, Mallorca having again failed to win at home; they have one away win. Mallorca stand sixteenth, with Cadiz, immediately below them, playing Celta Vigo in eighteenth on Monday. Goals are a particular problem for Mallorca - just 13 from 15 matches, the joint second lowest tally in the league.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; González (Maffeo 76), Raíllo, Valjent, J. Costa (Lato 67); Mascarell, S. Costa (Morlanes 67); Sánchez (Larin 46), Darder, Amath (Llabrés 86); Abdón

Alavés: Sivera; Gorosabel, Abqar, Marín, López; Guevara (Benavídez 83), Blanco, Guridi (Hagi 75); Rebbach (Sola 67), Omorodion (K. García 83), Rioja (Duarte 75)

Attendance: 15,090.