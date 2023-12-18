Real Mallorca failed miserably to break down the leakiest defence in La Liga (39 goals against) when they were held to a soporific 0-0 draw at bottom club Almeria on Sunday lunchtime.

Mallorca missed at least half a dozen chances with the worst one coming in the 91st minute when Binissalem’s Javi Llabres, faced with an open goal with the home goalkeeper nowhere to be seen, inexplicably fluffed a golden opportunity past the post, which would have given Real Mallorca all three points.

In our case, it wasn’t a point gained but two points lost. Almeria offered nothing in attack with both sides lacking quality in the final third. For some reason Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre picked a five-man defence against the bottom team and didn’t bring on our leading goalscorer Abdon Prats until the 74th minute, and even then he hardly had a kick.

The second half for Mallorca was a case of precious few attacking options with more missed chances. This is a poor Mallorca side and the sooner Muriqi gets back to full fitness the better. I’ve never seen a team miss one player so much.

A big worry for Mallorca in the build up to their last home game of the year against Osasuna on Thursday night at 9:30 is the number of players suffering muscle problems. Mascarell went off after 32 minutes and Maffeo finished the game limping as did Raillo.

Jaume Costa had to have his leg heavily bandaged as he had to play on with an injury after Aguirre had used all his five substitutes. This game had more stops than the slow train to Inca as our attacking options fell apart.

For the umpteenth time, Portuguese player Samu Costa was our best man but once again the biggest disappointment was the performance or lack of from Sergi Darder.

There’s something not right with him as he’s not even a shadow of the player he was at Espanyol. His offensive midfield production, which is the reason he was signed for 10 million euros in the Summer, hasn’t reaped rewards.

After the game many fans on social media were clamouring for the dismissal of coach Aguirre. His team are a mess at the moment as they just keep their noses above the relegation bottom three.