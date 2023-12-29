After a week when Ozzzy Osbourne went into a bar and asked for a Pepsi – the barman said “We’ve got Coke” to which Ozzie replied “OK, I’ll have an ounce, and a Pepsi !” – Real Mallorca have reached the Winter break in 14th place on 18 points and are back in training in preparation for their trip to the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid on January 3 at 19:15.

There’s also a cup match to be played away at second division Burgos on January7 at 12 midday. Our first home game of 2024 will be against Celta Vigo on Saturday January 13 at 16:15. That’s the day of the official inauguration party of the new Son Moix ending 25 years of unfulfilled promises (more on that next week).

Mallorca fans have had a big smile on their faces, caused more by a feeling of relief than joy, after the victory over Osasuna (3-2) before the break. The team find themselves five points ahead of the relegation places. The Osasuna match produced the best football so far this season with midfielders Manu Morlanes and an outstanding Dani Rodriguez showing pure dynamism.

With Samu Costa once again being the lungs of the team, breaking up attack after attack, the transformation was there for all to see. The reason for the radical change was that it was up to our second line to provide the goals that have been sorely lacking without the injured Vedat Muriqi.

There’s still no news as to when the charismatic Kosovan will be able to return to full training – that date can’t come soon enough. Against Osasuna, coach Javier Aguirre (whose job now looks safe until the end of the season) played nine of the team that finished a highly impressive ninth last term. The Osasuna game silenced some critics after a poor start, and the fact that we scored three goals was another huge Christmas bonanza.

When last season finished we lost two key players, Ruiz de Galarrreta (who went back to his home team At. Bilbao) and South Korean star Kang In Lee who joined the French giants PSG. To replace the quality of these two has been nigh on impossible. It would have been simple just to sign two like-for-like replacements, unfortunately the two big-money replacements that came in the Summer are struggling to deliver the goods. Cyle Larin and Sergi Darder are finding it tough to live up to their high price tags.

For the Osasuna game we played a higher line (much further up the pitch) with the misfiring Darder sitting on the bench. His replacement Morlanes played a blinder, having his best game since arriving from Villareal last season. But it was Dani Rodriguez who enjoyed the “tweak” in the system the most, scoring, and assisting in the other two.

Most teams have at least one bench player who can come on and change a game. Our bench is probably not as strong as other sides and we carry a player who has turned into a liability. Senegalese player, 27-year-old Amath Ndiaye, is one of the most frustrating players I’ve ever seen. His tendency to fall over the ball is laughable at times, as is his poor finishing. Amath is not good enough for Primera Liga football and I now hear that La Segunda sides Oviedo and Valladolid are after his services on loan. If that’s the case, I know of several Mallorqunistas who’d happily drive him to the airport !!

The transfer window opens on Tuesday and there’s money in the piggy bank to bring in a new face or two. Rumours have already started and one name on the list is French-born Anderlecht left winger, 23-year-old Alexis Flips.

The loss of Muriqi with his all-over-the-pitch involvement has been “cataclysmic.” His absence pushed the Canadian Cyle Larin into the spotlight and he’s slowly but surely finding his feet. He always gives 100% and should improve his goal tally in the New Year. When Larin missed a chance against Osasuna the fans began shouting for the introduction of their favourite son, local boy Abdon Prats. This guy is an idol with the Son Moix faithful and has, time and time again, taken full advantage of the few opportunities that come his way. He has a special place in the hearts of the fans, that has accompanied him since his important third goal in the promotion final play off against Deportivo in 2019.

A super computer called Optas Season Simulator has been giving its predictions about how season 23/24 will end up. Real Madrid are hot favourites on 91.8%. Surprise packet Girona are tipped at 40.7% to come second with Barcelona finishing third with 30.4%. Down in the basement, the third relegation spot is anybody’s guess. Bottom side Almeria are 67.7% firm favourites to go straight back down, as are Granada on 50.2%. Celta Vigo under the vastly experienced “Fat Spanish Waiter !” coach Rafa Benitez are rated third bottom on 28%. The all-important simulator result regarding Real Mallorca sees us finishing with a 15.9% chance of finishing in 15th place.

Molts d’anys!

