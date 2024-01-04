Real Mallorca gave the mighty Real Madrid their hardest game of the season holding the Madrid giants for 78 minutes before Antonio Rudiger headed in a corner kick. The goal was allowed to stand when it looked like Carvajal had fouled Raillo.

83,186 Madridistas watched the game under a closed roof in the Bernabeu as they became more and more frustrated as Los Merengues found Mallorca a tough nut to crack. We carved out the best chance in the first half when Antonio Sanchez’s downward header hit the bar but somehow stayed out. In the second half, Samu Costa’s effort struck the post and Sanchez came close again. Not many teams get three clear chances to score in the Bernabeu. Mallorca’s defence had Jude Bellingham in their pockets and the English superstar hardly got a kick. This was a tactical victory for our coach Javier Aguirre as we repelled the attacking threat of one of the world’s top sides again and again. For Mallorca the whole team were heroes with Samu Costa, Manu Morlanes and Antonio Sanchez outstanding. And the team’s performance was a morale booster for the important Celta game in Palma on the 13th.

BUSY MONTH FOR R.C.D. MALLORCA

Real Mallorca face a demanding month of five games which could increase to seven if we advance in the Copa del Rey. The first month of a new year is never easy and the emergence of several rounds in the Copa doesn’t make the Palma side’s passage any easier. On the playing side we’ve been churning out too many draws (9) and not enough wins (3) although there were positive signs three weeks ago when we beat Osasuna 3-2.

Mallorca head to Burgos on Sunday for the third round of the Copa del Rey at 12 noon. If we beat the second division team, we’ll play the next round on either January 16, 17 or 18, then if we get through that round there’s another one-legged tie for the last eight on January 23, 24 or 25. After Burgos, it’s the “big one” against Celta Vigo in Son Moix next Saturday (January 13) at 16:15. That game has special significance as it’s the day we inaugurate the newly reformed, spectacular stadium, when a bumper crowd is expected. We have a dreaded Monday night visit to Villareal on January 22, before finishing the month at home to Real Betis (day and time to be confirmed).

Our most decisive attacking player, Vedat Muriqi isn’t expected back until February as he recovers from a torn calf muscle he received playing for Kosovo in the European Championship last November. The muscle tear has not yet healed, which means running is out of the question and the injury recuperation time must be adhered to. Real Mallorca will receive compensation from UEFA due to Muriqi’s injury preventing him from turning out for his club for more than 28 days. Clubs are recompensed based on the player’s fixed salary so we should get around 1,500,000 euros. I’d rather have “El Pirata” banging in the goals right now.

History was made last week when the club reached 20,000 season ticket sales for the first time in their 107 year existence. We’ve gone from 6,000 six years ago to 20,000 now, which is a fantastic achievement.

Real Mallorca reach the halfway stage of La Liga 23/24 with five players up for contract renewals, along with those of coach Javier Aguirre and director of football Pablo Ortells. Players like Dani Rodriguez, Jaume Costa, Matija Nastasic, Antonio Sanchez and the third-choice ’keeper Pichu Cuellar (almost 40 years old) can all walk away on free transfers come June 1. The undisputable Dani Rodriguez is a “shoo” in to get a new deal. He was the main reason we beat Osasuna 3-2 before Christmas and at 35 is playing the best football of his career. His input in the dressing room is also vital as is 35-year-old left back Jaume Costa. Ex Man. City. Schalke 04 and Fiorentina player Nastasic stepped into club captain Antonio Raillo’s boots when Raillo was injured earlier in the season so the Serbian centre back more than deserves a renewal. Local boy, 27-year-old Antonio Sanchez, although drifting in and out of games, has had a good season and against Barcelona was our man of the match, and I expect him to stay on.

Our of the five signings made by Ortells last Summer, only young Portuguese midfielder Sanu Costa has shown that he deserves to be one of the first names on Aguirre’s team sheet every week. As was shown in the Osasuna 3-2 win, the base of the team remains the same as the one that finished 9th last season. In that win only Samu Costa and a misfiring Larin were new faces. The big-money signings of Sergi Darder and Cyle Larin are performing well below expectations. Darder especially has been so disappointing and despite 11 starts doesnt even come close to the player he was at Espanyol.

AND FINALLY, a story from 2023 you may have missed. A Leeds man discovered that his girlfriend was cheating on him after his pet parrot repeatedly said another man’s name. Chris Taylor became suspicious because Ziggy the parrot squawked “Hiya Gary” in a female voice whenever Suzy Collins’ mobile rang. The bird also made kissing noises on hearing the name Gary on TV. When confronted, Suzy admitted she had been seeing Gary for four months. Following the break up of the relationship, Ms Collins confessed “I couldn’t stand Ziggy and it looks now like the feeling was mutual !”