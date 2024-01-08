Real Mallorca overcame stubborn second division side Burgos 0-3 on Sunday lunchtime to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey. The draw is made on Monday 8th at 1pm and ties will be held on January 17/18/19. In temperatures hovering around freezing, there were no goals in the first half and our No. 2 ’keeper, Slovakian Dominik Greif, had to make a couple of saves as Burgos pushed for the opener to keep their 100% unbeaten home record intact.

In the second half, it was more of the same as we got more into the game with the introduction of Antonio Sanchez who came on for the injured Omar Mascarell. In the 62nd minute, Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre made a triple change, bringing on Raillo, Larin and Dani Rodriguez. A minute later, a Sergi Darder cross came off a Burgos defender, the ball falling in the path of Uruguayan Gio Gonzalez, and he volleyed home his first goal for the club.

Burgos had to chase the game after that, and it was their undoing, going further behind in the 75th minute. After Greif made another save, Mallorca broke upfield and Cyle Larin accepted an Abdon gift-wrapped present to tap in Mallorca’s second.

Then a touch of class from a resurgent Antonio Sanchez. He went on a 30-yard mazy run leaving defenders sprawling in his wake. His shot on goal deserved to go in but as it was the Burgos goalkeeper could only parry Sanchez’s effort into the path of Abdon, and the “Artanenc” scored the third. To their credit, Burgos kept attacking but they looked demoralised after the third goal.

Aguirre made a surprise selection, picking B team youngster David Lopez alongside Nastasic in central defence. Lopez came through the game with flying colours before being substituted in the 63rd minute. Burgos will feel hard done by as they conceded three goals, but in the end the better team won in a tough encounter.

Next up, Celta Vigo on Saturday, January 13 at Son Moix at 4:15pm.