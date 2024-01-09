It’s a battle of the holiday islands as Mallorca will play Tenerife in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey. The game will be played in the Heliodoro Rodriguez stadium next week on either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Tenerife are drawn at home as they are from the lower tier of Spanish football in La Segunda. Once again it’s a single-legged match, as will be the quarter finals, with the semi finals on a home and away basis.

Mallorca last played Tenerife in 2021 when we clinched promotion back to La Liga with a 0-1 win.

In other ties, giant killers Unionistas Salamanca, who knocked out Villareal on penalties, will play at home to Barcelona. There’s no doubt the pick of the round is a Madrid derby between Atletico and Real Madrid.