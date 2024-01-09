Mallorca players celebrate one of the goals scored by the Balearic team during the Copa del Rey semi-final match against Burgos CF at the Estadio Municipal de El Plantío in Burgos on Sunday. | Mariscal
Palma09/01/2024 10:26
It’s a battle of the holiday islands as Mallorca will play Tenerife in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey. The game will be played in the Heliodoro Rodriguez stadium next week on either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
