Tenerife 0 - Real Mallorca 1

A goal by Cyle Larin with the last kick of extra time put Real Mallorca into the quarter-finals of the 2023/24 Copa del Rey in a match that had precious few goal chances and precious few moments of any decent football. This was what’s called in football terms a “snoozefest”.

Six players and coach Javier Aguirre were shown yellow cards by a shocking referee who lost the plot completely towards the end. The first half was pretty even with Abdon Prats coming close. His flicked shot was pushed round the post by ex-Mallorca goalkeeper Tomeu Nadal from Manacor.

Just when it looked like penalties were on the agenda, late substitute Samu Costa passed to Antonio Sanchez who, in turn, fed Larin, who spun round hitting his shot from close range into the left-hand corner.

The one-legged quarter-finals will be played on January 24/25, the hype for which is about to begin.

We’ll know the identities of the final four by the end of January.