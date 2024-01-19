After a week when in England, because of the freezing weather conditions, health authorities are advising parents to wear two pairs of pyjamas – when taking and picking up their children from school! – Real Mallorca arrived back on the island on Wednesday after their marathon last 16 Copa del Rey game against Tenerife. A goal in the last second of extra time by Cyle Larin saw the Palma side squeeze into the one-legged quarter finals. The draw for that takes place today (Friday 19) at 1pm, and games will be played on Wednesday.

This is the second time in three years the Palma side have reached this stage. They went out 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano in season 21/22. As far as Mallorca are concerned, a home tie against any of the big three would be ideal with a full house expected.

After the cup game (which was dramatic but sorely lacking in quality), it’s back to La Liga business with Mallorca making the short trip to play an ageing Villareal tomorrow (Saturday) at 4.15pm. The “Yellow Submarine” are level on points with us on 19, but have conceded 41 goals to our 27. They sold their best three players over the summer and, three coaches later, are a shadow of the team Unai Emery left behind when he joined Aston Villa.

It’s unclear how many Mallorca players will be fit to play but it’s likely Jaume Costa and Martin Valjent could return after injury. The Palma side arrive at the Ceramica stadium with only one defeat in their last seven games and that was a 1-0 loss at Real Madrid.

There was bad news for the team this past week when it was announced that right back Pablo Maffeo had arthroscopy surgery in Barcelona on a knee problem and the initial recovery prognosis ranged from three to six weeks. However, that has now changed to three months. The loss of the Catalan player together with Uruguayan Gio Gonzalez leaves us without a recognised right back. Our director of football, Pablo Ortells, is now scouring the transfer market looking for a replacement and 28-year-old Valencian Nacho Vidal who’s been at Osasuna seems to be one of the candidates. There’s also a rumour that Serbian Torino mid-fielder and winger Nemanja Radonjic is on our radar.

The absence of Maffeo and Muriqi (parts of the first XI’s backbone) is bad news for Mallorca although the big Kosovan should be back in full training next week.

One player causing major concern due to lack of form is Sergi Darder. When I exited the Son Moix last Saturday his name was being mentioned – a lot. When I watched the replay of the Celta game it was noticeable, when he was being instructed by assistance coach Toni Amor prior to coming on, that Darder’s body language wasn’t conducive to a player itching to get on the pitch. Most fans expected Darder to produce the form he showed at Espanyol, which put him on the fringe of the national side selection. Every time he plays he looks like the lights are on but there’s nobody in! Since the player arrived in the Summer he always looks crestfallen and now he’s not even starting games. His quality is/was unquestionable, however after 20 games the fans’ patience is running out, even if he is one of their own, coming from Arta.

Now I read that surprise league leaders Girona want to acquire Darder’s services. According to Catalan Radio, Darder is dissatisfied with his role at the Son Moix and Girona want him on loan until the end of the season. If they get into the Champions League they will take up a mandatory purchase option to bring Darder back to Catalonia.

I think it’s highly unlikely that the powers that be would even entertain any approaches for Darder especially as he has been our marquee signing on a five-year deal, and is the most expensive acquisition in the club’s history.

At the post-match press conference our coach Javier Aguirre was his usual ebullient self. There’s no doubt the 65-year-old Mexican is one of La Liga’s characters. Speaking in a jocular manner about the reception he got from the Tenerife crowd, who were giving him pelters during the game, he said “How they insulted me, the scoundrels with words like ‘retire,’ ‘pensioner.’ ‘grandfather’ and ‘Mexican ****’! I was just about to finish the penalty takers list when we scored, it was very dramatic!”

