Mallorca were given a difficult (but not impossible) quarter final tie in the Copa del Rey at home to league leaders Girona in the draw made today (Friday) at lunchtime in Madrid.

The Catalan side have been the surprise revelation in this season’s La Liga, are top of the table and haven’t lost an away game all season. They inflicted a 5-3 drubbing on us in La Liga last September at Montilivi.

However, this is a one-legged cup tie in fortress Son Moix so anything can happen. As they say in Spanish “Si se puede” (Yes, we can)! So far in Mallorca’s cup run this season in four games we’ve scored 11 goals and conceded none. The rest of the draw is Ath. Bilbao/Barcelona, Celta Vigo/Real Sociedad, and At. Madrid/Sevilla, and matches will be played next Wednesday and Thursday nights (times to be advised).

When the draw was being made by ex Mallorca and At. Madrid goalkeeper “Mono” Burgos he joked when he picked At. Madrid at home “I pulled out the ‘hot’ ball,” sending a chill through the poor presenter!

With Mallorca playing away at Villareal tomorrow afternoon, the travelling party included top striker Vedat Muriqi, who’s been out injured for over two months, but he’s not expected to play although he could get some minutes in the cup tie. Visca Mallorca!