Real Mallorca will play Real Sociedad in the home and away Copa del Rey semi-final. The first leg will be played in Palma on February 6 at 9pm with the return leg in San Sebastian on February 27 at 9.30pm. The final is to take place at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville on April 6.
Mallorca face Real Sociedad in Copa del Rey semi-final
