Real Mallorca will play Real Sociedad in the home and away Copa del Rey semi-final. The first leg will be played in Palma on February 6 at 9pm with the return leg in San Sebastian on February 27 at 9.30pm. The final is to take place at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville on April 6.

Most Mallorquinistas would have preferred to have the second leg at home, but to enjoy a Cup semi-final in front of a jam-packed Son Moix (especially if we play the way we did in devouring Girona in the quarter finals) is again going to be special else.

Sociedad have a difficult Champions League game against PSG sandwiched between the two Cup semis and will also play here in La Liga on February 18. In a Cup tie like this, league form goes out the window, which is just as well because we haven’t won in the Estadio Reale Seguros for 11 years and haven’t scored there for 16 years ! Unfortunately club captain Antonio Raillo will miss the Palma leg as he was sent off against Girona.

In other news, Mallorca have signed Osasuna right back Nacho Vidal on loan until the end of the season as a replacement for the injured Pablo Maffeo.

At his pre-match press conference, coach Aguirre said “Everyone must be focused on Saturday’s Betis game, we mustn’t get carried away with the euphoria after the Cup win.”