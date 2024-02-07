Real Mallorca 0 - Real Sociedad 0

Most of the 22,051 crowd who packed into a rocking Son Moix on Tuesday night to watch Real Mallorca play Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, were expecting another blood and thunder cup tie like the one against Girona in the last round. Instead they got a lacklustre game dominated for long periods by the visitors. They controlled the ball better, passed the ball better and made more than 500 passes, having five shots on target to Real Mallorca’s none. Sociedad should have won this game comfortably and they missed some unbelievable sitters, especially from their lanky Nigerian striker Sadiq.

Both teams played an intense match but in the end it finished goalless, such a shame as the atmosphere was terrific as the crowd really got behind the Palma side. Our defence minus the suspended Raillo put up a magnificent rearguard action but it was upfront where we lacked any penetration. Strikers Abdon Prats and Larin tried hard, but I’m afraid Larin, once again, flatters to deceive.

In the end it’s everything to play for in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg in front of 40,000 Sociedad fans on February 27. Mallorca haven’t won there for 12 years and haven’t scored there for 16 years.

In cup ties it’s anybody’s game but Mallorca must do a lot better to expect to reach their third cup final in 108 years.

Up next for Mallorca is a “must win” six pointer at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at 4.15pm. Perhaps then we can witness Mallorca scoring at home in the league, something we haven’t witnessed since the new Son Moix inauguration game against Celta Vigo that finished 1-1.