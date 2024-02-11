Real Mallorca 2 - Rayo Vallecano 1

Matija Nastasic managed to get himself booked after one minute of the match in giving Rayo a decent free-kick opportunity, which they squandered.

And that was pretty much the highlight of the first half until Palazón failed to get onto a loose ball when Rajkovic would have been beaten in the 41st minute and the head of the Mallorca medical staff was shown a red card two minutes later.

An extra striker, Abdón Prats, came on for Mallorca after the break, and a switch to 4-4-2 had an immediate benefit, Antonio Sánchez taking advantage of a poor clearance by Lejeune to put Mallorca one-up.

Rayo, having done little to suggest they might get back into the match, sprang an equaliser from Álvaro García in the 76th minute when González made a hash of a clearance. Muriqi had a chance to restore Mallorca's lead almost straightaway, but was too slow in exploiting another defensive blunder, this one by Mumin.

But with a minute of added time gone, Vedat Muriqi made amends by putting Mallorca in front with a header.

There was still time for a second Mallorca red card - Pol Lorente, the fitness coach - and for Abdón to get a yellow for impeding Dimitrievski in the Rayo goal.

The win puts Mallorca six points clear of Cadiz who are eighteenth.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Vidal (Abdón 46), González, Raíllo, Nastasic, J. Costa (Lato 84); Sánchez (S. Costa 79), Mascarell (Radonjic 79), Darder (Morlanes 62), Rodríguez; Muriqi

Rayo: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino (Chavarria 68; Ratiu 87); Valentín, Ciss (Trejo 62); Palazón, Pérez (López 68), García; Camello (De Tomás 61)

Attendance: 16,375.