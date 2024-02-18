Real Mallorca 1 - Real Sociedad 2

Mallorca started positively and were rewarded after just four minutes. A Valjent throw-in was touched on by Larin for Antonio Sánchez to shoot them ahead.

Rajkovic saved well in denying Zubimendi after 12 minutes as the match settled into a familiar pattern - the visitors were dominating possession.

Celebrations were muted when La Real equalised seven minutes before the break. The scorer was Take Kubo, once of Mallorca, following a counterattack by the visitors. And right on half-time, there was another blow for Mallorca - captain Antonio Raíllo was sent off. There was a yellow for an apparent elbow on Umar and then a second for dissent.

There was another expulsion shortly into the second half, La Real's fitness coach. On the pitch, the visitors were failing to capitalise; dull fare all round. It took until the 88th minute for a real goal chance, and Rajkovic pulled out another good save to keep out Barrenetxea's shot.

Mallorca would have been content with a point, but it wasn't to be. Three minutes into added time and Mikel Merino headed in the winner. And there was another red - this one for Mallorca sub Siebe Van der Heyden who was on the bench.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; González, Valjent, Raíllo, Nastasic, J. Costa (Lato 80); Sánchez (Morlanes 64), S. Costa, Rodríguez (Darder 80); Larin (Abdón 64), Muriqi

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia (Pacheco 64), Le Normand, Galan; Méndez (Turrientes 73), Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Umar (Silva 64), Zakharyan (Barrenetxea 64)

Attendance: 18,153.