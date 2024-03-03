Real Mallorca 1 - Girona 0

Muriqi went close for Mallorca on nine minutes and Dani Rodríguez hit the bar five minutes later, as Mallorca impressed against high-flying Girona by denying the visitors opportunities despite their greater possession.

Mallorca, who had the wind in their favour during the first half, deservedly went ahead in the 33rd minute when centre-back José Manuel Copete latched onto a loose ball in the area.

The best chance for Girona fell to Portu after 73 minutes and almost immediately afterwards Copete prevented a Sávio shot with only Rajkvoic to beat.

The visitors had Mallorca penned in towards the end, Rajkovic saved well from Couto, and the defence held out to give Mallorca three valuable points.

Mallorca are now 15th after 27 games with 27 points, eight more than Cádiz in 18th.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; González, Valjent (Vidal 55), Raíllo, Copete, Lato; Sánchez (Morlanes 55), Mascarell (S. Costa 78), Rodríguez (Darder 68); Larin (Abdón 68), Muriqi

Girona: Gazzaniga; Couto, E. García, Juanpe, Gutiérrez; Solis (Stuani 78), A. García; Tsygankov, Martín (Portu 55), Sávio; Dovbyk

Attendance: 17,769.