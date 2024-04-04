We will be singing this from the roof tops on Saturday night, Real Mallorca's official club song. If you don't know if get learning. Every little helps and we want your voice to be heard at Mallorca play in the historic cup final in Seville.
Support Real Mallorca with their official lyrics
If you don't know if get learning
Also in Sport
- Airport "chaos" and airlines taking advantage - Mallorca news round-up
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
- Passengers advised to head to Mallorca airport three hours before flights
- The 400 million euro super yacht heading for Mallorca
- Hollywood legends who love Mallorca get together for dinner
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.