We will be singing this from the roof tops on Saturday night, Real Mallorca's official club song. If you don't know if get learning. Every little helps and we want your voice to be heard at Mallorca play in the historic cup final in Seville.

Thousand of Real Mallorca fans have started to head to Seville by planes, trains and automobiles in Palma. Hundreds of people will be watching the game in a giant screen in the Plaza de la Reina with the Plaza de Tortugas where Mallorca victories are celebrated conviently located nearby.