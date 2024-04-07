Athletic Bilbao beat Mallorca 4-2 on penalties this morning to win their 24th Copa del Rey title and their first since 1984, ending a 40-year silverware drought in a nerve-wracking final in Seville.

Athletic's 23-year-old keeper Julen Agirrezabala saved a spot kick from Mallorca's Manu Morlanes, while Nemanja Radonjic missed the goal with his effort, while Athletic's penalty takers were flawless in their execution, scoring all of their first four.

The game had finished 1-1 after extra time. Despite Bilbao dominating proceedings, Dani Rodriguez fired in a rebound from a corner to give Mallorca the lead in the 21st minute, but Ohian Sancet equalised in the 50th minute.

The Basques scored all four of their penalties, with Alex Berenguer burying the decisive spot kick, while their shot-stopper Julen Agirrezabala save one and saw another blazed over.

It capped a comeback win necessitated because Mallorca took an early lead against the run of play when Athletic failed to clear a corner, allowing three shots on goal the third of which - from Dani Rodriguez - nestled in the top corner.

Nico Williams was Athletic’s lone bright spot in the first half, scoring a disallowed goal and also hitting the side netting, so it was no surprise he created the equaliser less than five minutes into the second period. Oihan Sancet applied the finish.

Mallorca’s resolute defending kept Athletic from scoring again and dragged the game first to extra time and then penalties, but their resistance was ultimately in vain.