The Real Mallorca players and staff arrived back on the island around 1pm on Sunday, the disappointment of the defeat by Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey final clear to see.

There had been little information about the flight's schedule, but fans were waiting nevertheless. Some of the players stopped to sign autographs and have photos taken. Coach Javier Aguirre had particular words of thanks to the fans.

They will have to quickly put the disappointment behind them, as there is the small matter of a home match against Real Madrid next Saturday.

Meanwhile, fans taking the ferry in returning from the mainland experienced similar problems to those they had encountered going to the port in Valencia. There was a delay of some three hours in leaving Valencia, seemingly to do with the sheer number of passengers.

As there weren't enough seats or cabins for everyone, many fans had to settle down on the floor. There were complaints about the cafeteria service and the toilets.