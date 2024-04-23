Despite our terrible away form that has not seen us win on the road since last September, Mallorca were the stronger team in the first half. Our best chance came just on the half hour when a tenacious Nemanja Radonjic (who made a surprise start) slipped a great ball through to Muriqi who had an empty goal at his mercy but somehow the 38-year-old tattooed warhorse Sergio Ramos miraculously cleared the ball off the line. Nothing much else happened in the first half and the game looked to be heading for a 0-0 scoreline, and a valuable point for Mallorca.

In the 59th minute, a vicious volley from Radonjic hit the post and the Torino loanee looked to be a threat every time he was involved. Then an unbelievable decision from coach Aguirre – he took the aforementioned Radonjic off and replaced him with Larin, who was his usual insignificant self. His introduction contributed nothing to Mallorca’s cause as in the 61st minute Sevilla opened the scoring.

It was what’s called in football a “sucker punch” goal, Mallorca were chasing the game down the other end and Sevilla went on a charge up-field. Substitute Suso crossed from wide on the right and the Moroccan hit man En-Nesyri bulleted in a header, 1-0. That goal was penance for Mallorca who were totally useless up front, with Vedat Muriqi once again chasing shadows and he was everywhere but in the opposition penalty area.

That goal woke up the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and Mallorca’s heads visibly dropped as the home side found another gear and took control of the game. Aguirre then went into attacking mode, bringing on Morlanes, Darder and Sanchez – not that the introduction of these three made much difference. In the 75th minute it was game over. Sevilla again broke forward and Issac Romero’s shot hit Raillo and was deflected past a helpless Rajkovic, 2-0.

In the 82nd minute Muriqi made way for Abdon Prats and the “Arta Dimonio” headed in a late added-on-time consolation. Abdon is now our leading goal scorer with six goals. Not much return after 32 games, no wonder Mallorca are hovering just above the relegation zone. In my opinion, Abdon should have come on a lot earlier, because he’s always a player who gets stuck in. He should definitely start in next Sunday’s game against Cadiz, again in Andalucia.

The defeat to Sevilla still leaves Mallorca six points above third-bottom Cadiz and we’re still sweating over our continuation in top flight Spanish football next season. Sunday’s Cadiz game has a lot more than three points at stake and it could well be a war of attrition. Both teams are among La Liga’s lowest scoring sides, Mallorca 25 and Cadiz 22. Once again Mallorca’s fans are in a “squeaky bum” situation and the Cadiz game is not for people of a nervous disposition.