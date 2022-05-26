Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros on Wednesday. | Martin Divisek
Rafael Nadal progressed to the third round of the French Open with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Frenchman Corentin Moutet on Wednesday night. It took Nadal two hours and nine minutes to notch up his 300th Grand Slam victory, so many of which have come at Roland Garros, where he is seeking to win the tournament for the fourteenth time.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.