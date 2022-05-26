Rafael Nadal progressed to the third round of the French Open with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Frenchman Corentin Moutet on Wednesday night. It took Nadal two hours and nine minutes to notch up his 300th Grand Slam victory, so many of which have come at Roland Garros, where he is seeking to win the tournament for the fourteenth time.

After the match, Nadal said that he had played "a good game against a rival with a lot of talent". Talking about his struggles with injury, he added that "every day has been hard for me in the last few weeks". "Injuries have not allowed me to have rhythm, and each victory is important to get my rhythm back."

Nadal, seeded fifth, will next face Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, seeded 26, who reached the quarterfinals of the US Open last year.