Rafa Nadal during his match against Botic Van De Zandschulp. | Martin Divisek
Rafael Nadal is through to the fourth round at the French Open, having beaten the number 26 seed, Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday.
