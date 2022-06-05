Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title at Roland Garros on Sunday afternoon and his 22nd Grand Slam event. He heads the all-time lists for both.

Fifth seed Nadal faced eighth seed Casper Ruud of Norway, who has been training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor since 2018. In his maiden Grand Slam final, it proved to be a somewhat chastening experience for Ruud, Nadal winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

Afterwards, Ruud said: "Today I got to feel how it is to play against you in a final. It's not easy and I'm not the first victim. I know there have been many before! To you Rafa, your team, your family, you have taken me into your Academy with open arms, also my family. You are a true inspiration for me. We all hope you will continue for some more time."

The fourteen-times champion said: "For me and I think for a lot of people who love the history of this sport, it is the best tournament in the world. So thank you everybody who makes possible this great event. You make me feel like (I'm at) home. I don't know what can happen in the future but I am going to keep fighting to try to keep going, so thank you."