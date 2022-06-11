After starting out at Real Mallorca, Palma-born Marco Asensio could be on his way to the Premier League.

He signed with Real Madrid in November 2014, being consecutively loaned to his former club as well as Espanyol. Upon his return, he has gone on to win several honours, including three Champions League and three La Liga trophies.

Asensio made his senior debut for Spain in 2016. He represented the nation at the 2018 World Cup.

And now Manchester United are reportedly ‘in the lead’ to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this summer.

The 26-year-old – who has one year remaining on his contract with Madrid – scored 12 goals from 42 appearances last term.

But he started just 22 of those games, with Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr the preferred options alongside Karim Benzema for much of the campaign.

His lack of game time has led to reports he could be on his way out of the Bernabeu and Mundo Deportivo (via the Manchester Evening News) claim United, along with Juventus, are ‘in the lead’ to sign him.

Asensio is valued by Transfermarkt at £36m, though prospective buyers would hope to sign him for less than that given he will be available for free next summer, and Madrid would hope to earn a transfer fee given their financial difficulties.

The report states that the forward is keen on securing a move ahead of the World Cup, and Asensio himself recently confirmed that he is in an “important moment” with his future up in the air.