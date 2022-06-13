Fans of Wimbledon were given a lift this morning when French Open champion Rafa Nadal was spotted training on grass in Santa Ponsa leading to fresh speculation that he would be heading for the London tournament.

Nadal has said that he still doesn´t know whether he will be playing at Wimbledon because of injury concerns. However, this morning he looked in good form on grass giving his small army of Wimbledon fan fresh hopes. The Mallorca Country Club will be hosting its very own ATP tennis event from this weekend, which many top players are using as a warm-up event for Wimbledon and its grass courts.

The Mallorca's record-extending triumph on the Paris clay earned him an all-time best 22nd men's singles major with a 6-3 6-3 6-0 crushing of Norway's Casper Ruud and put him two titles clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

It was the 'most unexpected' of his French Open titles, Nadal said after limping into the scintillating salon of a central Paris hotel.

Asked after winning the French Open if he would have played any other Grand Slam with the injury that forced him to have injections to numb his foot, Nadal said: "Probably not".