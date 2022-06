After three years without playing on grass, Rafael Nadal started his Wimbledon warm-up by defeating Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3 in an exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club in London this afternoon. On Friday, Rafa is scheduled to face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rafa Nadal trained all last week at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa before making the decision to travel to London.

He initially said that he would not be playing Wimbledon because of injury.