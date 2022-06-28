Rafael Nadal in action in the first round at Wimbledon. | Toby Melville
Rafael Nadal survived a scare in his first round match at Wimbledon but ran out the winner in four sets against Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina - 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
