Rafael Nadal survived a scare in his first round match at Wimbledon but ran out the winner in four sets against Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina - 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Ranked 42 in the world, Cerúndolo came back from two sets to love down to take the third set and to at one point lead 4-2 in the fourth. At 4-3, Nadal broke the Argentine's serve to love, and the momentum was then completely with him.

After the match, Nadal, the number two seed behind Novak Djokovic, said that he was "very happy to be back" at Wimbledon. "Three years without being here on this amazing surface, it is amazing to be back and I can't thank [people] enough for the support. For me the most important thing is that I am in Wimbledon 2022 and I won the first match."