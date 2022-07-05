Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2022 Britain's Cameron Norrie celebrates winning his quarter final match against Belgium's David Goffin REUTERS/Paul Childs | PAUL CHILDS
British ninth-seed Cameron Norrie reached his first Grand Slam semi-final when he twice came from behind to beat unseeded Belgian David Goffin 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 tonight to set up a dream Wimbledon meeting with Novak Djokovic. Having come into the match full of confidence after successive straight-set wins Norrie was surprisingly ragged in the first set.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.