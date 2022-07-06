On Wednesday, Rafael Nadal defied an abdominal injury incurred in the second set and a tenacious opponent in eleventh seed Taylor Fritz to make the Wimbledon semi-finals.

After almost four and a half hours, Nadal sealed the win in the fifth set super tie-break - 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4).

In the second set, it had looked as if Nadal might have to retire. He took a medical timeout and came back out after appearing to suffer an abdominal tear. It looked at one point as if the American Fritz expected him to quit, but he didn't and ran out the winner despite the injury and being two sets to one down.

In the semis, Nadal will meet Nick Kyrgios.