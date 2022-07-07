Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon because of injury.

Nadal was due to meet Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Friday. At a press conference on Thursday evening he said: "It doesn't make sense to keep on going. It is obvious that the injury will get worse." "It's very sad." It was especially sad, he added, as he felt he had been playing well.

He has a seven millimetre abdominal tear. He was able to play with this injury on Wednesday but cannot continue in the tournament and face potentially two matches without being able to, for instance, serve properly.

It is expected that he will be out for three to four weeks. On a positive note, his foot has not been giving him problems and so it looks as if he will be able to prepare for the US Open.

For Kyrgios, it will be a first Grand Slam singles final. He will play either Novak Djokovic or Britain's Cameron Norrie.