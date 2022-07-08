Britain's Cameron Norrie, the number nine seed, is out of Wimbledon, his great run at this year's tournament having come to an end in the semi-final against Novak Djokovic.

Norrie took the first set and raised hopes that he might make his first ever Grand Slam final, but he was up against the number one seed and three-times defending champion.

Djokovic won 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and will now play his 32nd Grand Slam final. He will meet Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who will be in his first ever singles Grand Slam final, having had a walkover following Rafa Nadal's withdrawal.

After the match, Djokovic said, with a smile, that he thinks there will be "a lot of fireworks emotionally" when the two meet in the final on Sunday.

Of Norrie, he said: "Cameron was dominating the play and I felt like I got lucky in the second set to break his serve. He kind of gifted me a game and since then the momentum shifted a bit. That's the significance of the semi-finals of a Grand Slam."