Norrie took the first set and raised hopes that he might make his first ever Grand Slam final, but he was up against the number one seed and three-times defending champion.
Djokovic won 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and will now play his 32nd Grand Slam final. He will meet Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who will be in his first ever singles Grand Slam final, having had a walkover following Rafa Nadal's withdrawal.
After the match, Djokovic said, with a smile, that he thinks there will be "a lot of fireworks emotionally" when the two meet in the final on Sunday.
Of Norrie, he said: "Cameron was dominating the play and I felt like I got lucky in the second set to break his serve. He kind of gifted me a game and since then the momentum shifted a bit. That's the significance of the semi-finals of a Grand Slam."
