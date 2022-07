After 110 minutes, substitute Chloe Kelly scored the second goal that secured the Women's European Championship for England.

It is the first European championship for England, who defeated Germany, eight times winner, 2-1. In normal time, one of the "super subs", Ella Toone, put England ahead on 62 minutes. A 79th minute equaliser from Lina Magull took the match into extra time.

An intense and at times physical match, both sides looked tired as penalties beckoned, but Kelly ensured that the tension of the shoot-out wasn't necessary.