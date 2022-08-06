Chelsea committed a reported 62 million pounds ($74.72 million) on Friday to buy Spanish left back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion with the south coast club collecting a 46 million pound profit on a player they had signed just 12 months ago.

The transfer is one of the most striking examples yet of just how much a player's value is impacted by having proven they can cope with the demands of the Premier League -- even for just one season.

In August last year, Brighton bought Cucurella from Spanish club Getafe for around 16 million pounds and he enjoyed an impressive first campaign in the English top flight.

Champions Manchester City were keen to sign the Barcelona youth product, but baulked at Brighton's asking price and Chelsea, now owned by American Todd Boehly and private equity backers, stepped in to seal the deal for a reported 55 million pounds plus add ons.

Brighton manager Graham Potter said the club didn't need to sell the player but unsurprisingly acknowledged it was good business.

"I think the right fee has been got and it's another situation where everyone has won," he said.

"The player has got a great opportunity, the selling club have got a good fee and the buying club have got a good player as well. So win, win, win all around," he said.

Cucurella's agent would no doubt concur.