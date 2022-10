On Sunday, Germany's Yannik Paul earned himself 348,000 euros in securing a maiden DP World Tour title by winning the Mallorca Golf Open at Palma's Son Muntaner Golf Club.

Paul birdied the last hole to post a one-over 72 and end the week on 15 under, a shot ahead of fellow German Nicolai von Dellinghausen and England's Paul Waring.

Marcus Armitage of England squandered a two-shot lead over the final three holes to finish three strokes back in a tie for sixth place, while Dale Whitnell, also of England, shared fourth spot with overnight co-leader, Ryan Fox of New Zealand.