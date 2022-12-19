Argentina’s World Cup winning coach Lionel Scaloni has a very special relationship with Mallorca where he own a home in Son Caliu.



As a player, he made 28 appearance for Real Mallorca while on loan at the club between 2008 and 2009.

And, after he retired as a player, he started his coaching training in 2016 at Son Caliu.

The former Real Mallorca and Deportivo player, among other Spanish league teams, began his first steps on the bench as a coach at the Calvia club and barely five years later he has won the World Cup with Argentina.

He still comes to Mallorca, in April 2019, Scaloni was run over while cycling in Calvia but did not suffer any serious injuries.