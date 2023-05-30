Rafa Nadal will compete in 'The Battle of the Stars' alongside leading figures from the world of football such as Pep Guardiola, Javier Clemente and Julio Salinas, who will join former racing driver Jorge Lorenzo, chef Dani García and bullfighter Pepín Liria on June 22 in a golf tournament that is unique in the world.

The competition, which brings together all these stars will take place at the Pula Golf Resort and Son Servera Golf Club in Calla Millor (Mallorca) from June 22-24. There, all the stars will offer their best drive, in a tournament whose profits will be donated to the fight against ALS.

Along with Nadal, Lorenzo and Dani García, there will also be Albert Riera, Batistuta, Uwe Bein, Claus Elming, actress Verónica Mengod, Laura Matamoros, Aritz Aduriz, Michelin star Frank Rosin and singer David Otero, among others. The tournament will be supported by Cap Vermell Grand Hotel, Banco Santander, AETIB, Fundació Mallorca Turisme and will be a further step towards the consolidation of the Golf East Mallorca brand.