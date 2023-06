Stefanos Tsitsipas, ranked fifth in the world, will be playing the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships, which start on Saturday (June 24) at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa.

The winner of the singles last year, the Greek player, who is the number one seed, will be defending his title against a field that includes Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime (ranked twelfth in the world) and Australia's Nick Kyrgios (ranked 25th).

On Saturday, the doors will open at the country club at 10am for the qualifiers. There will be more qualification on Sunday and the main draw will also commence. The finals, singles and doubles, will be on Saturday, July 1.

The tournament, played on grass, serves as a warm-up for Wimbledon.